The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Teen dies after 5-story fall from NYC fire escape

September 3, 2018 5:35 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old girl has fallen to her death off a Manhattan fire escape while apparently trying to retrieve her cellphone from the apartment inside.

The New York Police Department has identified the teen as Imogen Roche. Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death Sunday night in the Tribeca neighborhood.

They say she was at a party at a fifth-floor apartment when she realized her phone was in a locked room and apparently decided to try to get in through the window but fell.

Emergency responders found her on the ground, unresponsive. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Neighbor Vicki Winters says Imogen was an aspiring actress and dancer. Imogen had appeared in short films produced by an after-school program.

