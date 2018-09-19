Listen Live Sports

Texas guard charged with assaulting prisoner who later died

September 19, 2018 12:17 am
 
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas prison guard is charged with assaulting an inmate who later died from his injuries.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said Tuesday that D’Andre Glasper, who resigned from the job, has been charged with aggravated assault by a public servant.

Authorities say Glasper injured inmate Gary Ryan during an Aug. 30 confrontation in the showers of the Estelle unit in Huntsville. Ryan hit his head on the shower floor. The prisoner was taken to a Houston hospital, where he died on Sept. 12.

The department’s Office of the Inspector General said the inmate had spit on Glasper earlier on Aug. 30 and that the guard was told to stay away from the prisoner.

The 22-year-old Glasper is free on a $50,000 bond. Court records didn’t list an attorney for him.

