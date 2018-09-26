Listen Live Sports

Texas jury deliberates in ex-officer’s shooting trial

September 26, 2018 1:45 pm
 
DALLAS (AP) — The jury is deliberating in the trial of a former suburban Dallas police officer charged with aggravated assault in the shooting an unarmed black man.

Mesquite police fired Derick Wiley after the November 2017 shooting that wounded Lyndo Jones, who had been sitting in his pickup prior to the shooting. Jones was shot two times in the back after he started to run away on foot. TV station WFAA reports the jury began deliberating Wednesday.

Police video shows Jones pleading with Wiley not to shoot just before the gunfire.

A lawyer for Wiley said the officer was forced to make a split-second decision after being led to believe Jones was stealing from the truck.

Wiley testified he thought Jones had a weapon so he should “shoot or get shot.”

