Texas school where gunman killed 10 warns parents of threat

September 6, 2018 9:45 pm
 
SANTA FE, Texas (AP) — Officials at a Houston-area high school where a shooting in May left 10 people dead say that two students who exchanged threatening text messages will face disciplinary action.

The Houston Chronicle reports the threatening messages come less than a month after students at Santa Fe High School began the new school year.

In a letter to parents, Principal Rachel Blundell says administrators learned of the threat on Wednesday afternoon and contacted authorities.

Blundell says in the letter that “any threat against student safety will not be tolerated.”

Students at Santa Fe High School began the new school year with additional security measures, including metal detectors, following the deadly shooting.

The student accused of the shooting, Dimitrios Pagourtzis (puh-GOR’-chees), has been indicted on capital murder charges and remains jailed without bond.

Information from: Houston Chronicle, http://www.houstonchronicle.com

