The Latest: Faculty ask donor to remove name from school

The Latest on a dispute at the University of Mississippi over a social media post by a donor (all times local):

10:15 p.m.

Journalism faculty members at the University of Mississippi are asking a donor to voluntarily remove his name from the journalism school following a social media post criticized for an “unjustified racial overtone.”

In a statement issued late Friday, faculty members asked that within three days Ed Meek request to have his name removed from School of Journalism and New Media. Faculty members also are asking Meek to “be part of a conversation about charting a path forward.”

Meek wrote a Facebook post with photos of two black women in short dresses, suggesting they exemplify problems with disorder that threaten the economic health of Oxford, where the university is located. Chancellor Jeffrey Vitter condemned the racial overtone of the post as “highly offensive.” It has since been removed.

7 p.m.

University of Mississippi journalism faculty have met amid calls that the university remove a donor’s name from its journalism school following a social media post criticized for an “unjustified racial overtone.”

Journalism Dean Will Norton says faculty didn’t vote Friday to ask the university to remove Ed Meek’s name from the school. Norton says he’s trying to reach Meek and that school leadership may prepare a report or statement for faculty.

Meek wrote a Facebook post with photos of two black women in short dresses, suggesting they exemplify problems that cause real estate values to fall.

