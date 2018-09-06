Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Hurricane Norman passing Hawaii, Olivia nearing

September 6, 2018 11:45 pm
 
HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on hurricanes near Hawaii (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

One hurricane is on course to bypass Hawaii offshore, while another behind it is heading straight for the islands.

The National Weather Service said Thursday that Hurricane Norman’s center will likely pass 200 to 300 miles (320 to 480 kilometers) to the northeast of the main Hawaiian Islands. Meteorologists are warning of high surf, but they don’t expect the storm to directly affect the state.

Norman was packing maximum sustained winds near 100 mph (155 kph), making it a Category 2 hurricane. Wind shear and cooler ocean temperatures are expected to weaken it over the next few days.

Olivia is currently a Category 4 hurricane 1,300 miles west of Mexico’s Baja California. Meteorologists expect it to weaken as it nears the islands early next week, but it’s uncertain by how much.

10:45 a.m.

One hurricane is on course to bypass Hawaii to the northeast, while another appears set to weaken before it gets closer to the island state.

The National Weather Service said Thursday Hurricane Norman’s center will likely pass 200 to 300 miles to the northeast of the main Hawaiian Islands. Meteorologists are warning of high surf, but they don’t expect the storm to directly affect the state.

Norman was packing maximum sustained winds near 115 mph (185 kph), making it a Category 3 hurricane. Wind shear and cooler ocean temperatures are expected to weaken it over the next few days.

Olivia is currently a Category 3 hurricane 1,200 miles southwest of Mexico’s Baja California. It’s forecast to weaken to a tropical storm before it nears Hawaii early next week.

