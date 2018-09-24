The Latest: Inmate: Hoehn suggested cutting baby out of womb

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The Latest on trial of William Hoehn, accused of murder in the death of Savanna Greywind (all times local):

5:50 p.m.

A former jail inmate says the man on trial in the death of a pregnant North Dakota woman advised him that he should have “cut the baby out” of his girlfriend rather than have her get an abortion.

Former inmate Bryan Grob’s testimony came Monday in the trial of William Hoehn (hayn), who is accused in the August 2017 death of Savanna Greywind. Greywind died as her baby was cut from her body by Hoehn’s then-girlfriend.

Grob testified that he was in the Cass County jail on a drug charge and had regular conversations with Hoehn.

Hoehn is on trial for conspiracy in Greywind’s death. He has admitted helping cover up the crime, but says he didn’t know of his girlfriend’s plans to kill her.

1:30 p.m.

A medical examiner says he’s not sure whether a North Dakota woman whose baby was cut from her womb died from blood loss or strangulation.

Dr. Victor Froloff testified Monday in the trial of William Hoehn (hayn), who is accused in the August 2017 death of Savanna Greywind. Froloff called it an unusual case with “two competitive causes of death.”

Hoehn’s former girlfriend, Brooke Crews, pleaded guilty earlier and was sentenced to life in prison.

Hoehn has admitted helping cover up the crime but says he didn’t know about Crews’ plan to kill Greywind and take her baby.

Prosecutors say Hoehn came upon a bloody scene with Crews and Greywind. They say he put a rope around Greywind’s neck and tightened it.

