The Latest: Police: Gang members in shootout with deputies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies wounded in a shootout in East Los Angeles (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

Detectives say three men involved in a shootout that wounded two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were gang members.

Sheriff’s Lt. Scott Hoglund says the deputies were wounded Wednesday evening while responding to calls that three men in a car were pulling up to people and asking what gang they were in while brandishing a gun in an East Los Angeles park.

When three sheriff’s cars arrived, Hoglund says the black BMW stopped, and the driver got out and began shooting at deputies.

Deputies returned fire, killing the driver, identified as 39-year-old Rene Herrera.

Authorities said 18-year-old Fernando Cruz was in critical condition, and 18-year-old Hector Martinez was booked on suspicion of attempted murder. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

Both deputies are expected to survive their wounds.

7:30 a.m.

Homicide detectives are investigating the scene of a gunbattle that wounded two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and left a suspect dead.

The detectives on Thursday were poring over the site at Salazar Park in East Los Angeles following the shooting Wednesday evening.

The gunbattle happened after a report of someone in a car pointing a gun at people led deputies to follow the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Department says the vehicle went into the park, abruptly stopped and one person jumped out and opened fire.

Two deputies were hit and others returned fire.

One suspect died, another was taken to a hospital and a third is in custody.

Sheriff Jim McDonnell says the two deputies who were shot were in serious but stable condition and their wounds were not life-threatening.

