Trial starts for alleged members of violent Baltimore gang

September 17, 2018 12:22 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal racketeering trial is getting under way for alleged members of a violent Baltimore gang who prosecutors assert are behind 10 unsolved killings going back to 2010.

One of the defendants is Montana Barronette, once described by the city’s police force as Baltimore’s “number one trigger puller.” Prosecutors allege that Barronette and nine other men were members of a street gang called “Trained to Go” operating out of West Baltimore’s Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood.

Authorities say the gang is an offshoot of the Black Guerrilla Family.

A superseding indictment includes charges of racketeering and drug distribution against the men alleged to be members of the gang.

A federal trial has started Monday with jury selection for eight of the defendants. One the accused has pleaded guilty. Another is currently a fugitive.

