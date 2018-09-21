Listen Live Sports

Uber rider jumps from car; driver charged with kidnapping

September 21, 2018 5:46 pm
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida woman jumped from a moving Uber car after the driver refused to let her out.

News outlets report that 30-year-old Destiny Green was arrested Wednesday and charged with kidnapping and false imprisonment.

The passenger told police she had been out drinking with friends in Tallahassee and ordered the Uber around 3 a.m. At some point, the passenger asked to be let out, and Green refused. Green told the woman she was taking her to a hospital, despite the woman asking to be let out at each stoplight.

The woman told police she eventually got the window down and jumped out. She called 911, and officers found her with bloody knees and hands.

Police located Green at her home later Wednesday.

Green was being held without bail. Jail records didn’t list an attorney.

