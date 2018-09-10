Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

UN chief: World must prevent runaway climate change by 2020

September 10, 2018 4:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the world is facing “a direct existential threat” and must rapidly shift from dependence on fossil fuels by 2020 to prevent “runaway climate change.”

The U.N. chief called the crisis urgent and said Monday there has been a lack of leadership to address global warming.

“Climate change is moving faster than we are,” Guterres said. “We need to put the brake on deadly greenhouse gas emissions and drive climate action.”

He said people everywhere are experiencing record-breaking temperatures, and extreme heatwaves, wildfires, storms and floods “are leaving a trail of death and devastation.”

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Guterres said scientists have been warning about global warming for decades, but “far too many leaders have refused to listen — far too few have acted with the vision the science demands.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|18 Developing a Winning Cost Volume - Bid...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Combined Navy, Air Force and Marine exercises in the Philippine Sea

Today in History

1881: President Garfield succumbs to injuries