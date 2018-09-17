Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Veteran Florida prosecutor charged with theft from store

September 17, 2018 2:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MIAMI (AP) — A veteran Florida prosecutor is facing misdemeanor theft charges after police say she hid beauty products in her purse at a store.

An Aventura police report says 56-year-old Broward County Assistant State Attorney Stacey Honowitz concealed three items worth $42.93 at a Publix supermarket on Saturday. The report says Honowitz also purchased more than $124 of other items.

The incident was caught on video.

Honowitz has been a prosecutor for three decades and is a supervisor in her office’s sex crimes and child abuse unit. She has also written books for children about abuse and frequently appears as a commentator on television.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

A state attorney’s spokeswoman said Monday Honowitz is suspended and will use paid vacation time while the case is investigated. Honowitz did not return an email seeking comment.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|25 5th Cyber Operations for National...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy recruits march, sing 'Anchors Aweigh'

Today in History

1960: Kennedy, Nixon take part in first televised debate