Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Video shows robber, deli clerk grappling over gun

September 18, 2018 3:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — A Bronx deli clerk wrestled a gun away from a would-be robber in a harrowing attack caught on video.

The New York Police Department says a man placed a food order on Monday before going behind the counter, displaying the gun and demanding cash.

When the clerk hesitated, the man struck him on the head several times with the gun.

Surveillance video shows the gun pointed at the clerk’s head as the two grapple.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Police say the suspect fled when the worker got the gun away from him.

The clerk was treated for pain and bruising to his face and head.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|25 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard marks 100th anniversary of sinking of USS Tampa

Today in History

2007: NASA sends Dawn probe on mission to orbit Ceres