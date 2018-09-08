Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Woman, child drown as heavy rain brings flooding to Texas

September 8, 2018 10:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DALLAS (AP) — A woman and her young child have drowned after their car was swept into a flooded culvert in Fort Worth amid heavy rainfall across North Texas and other parts of the state.

Fort Worth police officer Jimmy Pollozani says the car had stalled in floodwaters Saturday near the culvert. He says passing vehicles created waves that pushed the car into the culvert, submerging it.

The bodies of the woman, who was in her 20s, and her 2-year-old were later recovered.

The soil already was saturated from rain in recent days, causing heavy rainfall that began Friday to overwhelm creeks and turn streets into streams.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

The National Weather Service issued flash-flood watches for parts of the state.

Up to 7 inches (18 centimeters) of rain was forecast for areas around San Antonio.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 In-Person Software Adoption Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Camp Lejeune Marines erect bridge over Florence floodwaters

Today in History

1976: Star Trek crew welcomes Space Shuttle Enterprise