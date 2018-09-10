Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Woman seeks family who housed hers when she ran out of money

September 10, 2018 4:29 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A woman is searching for a Tennessee family who housed her family in 1999 when they ran out of money while returning from vacation.

WBIR-TV reports Cambrie Anderson and her family vacationed at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, that year and ran out of money on their return trip to Indianapolis, Indiana. Anderson says in a Facebook post they were driving through Tennessee and had nowhere to sleep.

Anderson says she managed to befriend a family at a gas station who allowed her and her family to sleep at their house for a night. Anderson posted a photo of the family online with the caption “Strangers in Tennessee.” She says there is “probably zero chance” of the families being reunited and hopes social media can help.

___

        Insight by CenturyLink: Technology experts explore enabling IT modernization through network and cyber improvements in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Information from: WBIR-TV, http://www.wbir.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
9|18 Developing a Winning Cost Volume - Bid...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Combined Navy, Air Force and Marine exercises in the Philippine Sea

Today in History

1881: President Garfield succumbs to injuries