Wyoming guide dead after bear attack; Florida hunter hurt

September 15, 2018 7:22 pm
 
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming authorities say a hunting guide has been found dead after he and a client were attacked by a bear.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports the body of 37-year-old Mark Uptain was found Saturday.

Teton County spokesman Billy Kirk said the client, Corey Chubon of Florida, suffered leg, chest and arm injuries and was flown to a Jackson hospital. The newspaper reported he left the hospital Saturday.

His hometown wasn’t listed.

Authorities said Chubon was bow hunting and shot an elk Thursday, but he and Uptain could not find the animal until Friday. They were preparing to pack it out that day when they were charged by two bears.

Kirk said one of the bears attacked Uptain and then Chubon. He says Chubon was able to flee and phone for help.

___

Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com

