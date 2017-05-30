DC sisters foster creativity in kids

Screen addiction is seen by many as an epidemic. Children are spending countless hours a day staring at tablets and televisions, and parents are wondering how to get them inspired to be curious, creative minds.

Sisters Rosy and Donna Khalife, Co-Captains of D.C. start-up Surprise Ride, say they have the solution.

“Research shows that kids are spending [more than seven] hours a day on screens and that’s a big problem,” says Rosy Khalife. “We’re there to help.”

Surprise Ride is a subscription service that delivers hands-on activities and toys to kids. Each month, they deliver a new product to their customers. Their packages typically include a book, a snack, and a hands-on activity that is meant to draw children away from their screens.

Packages can also be bought one-off on their website, and Surprise Ride will also be launching in retail later this year.

What differentiates Surprise Ride from other toy companies is its kid- and parent-friendly material.

“The biggest problem we’ve found with a lot of toys and activities that are out there is [that they] always need parent supervision. Parents are so busy,” says Khalife.

“Our activities have photo instructions that are very easy. They speak to the child and it’s very easy for them to do it on their own.”

“[The toy industry is] constantly churning out products that are just for the child. They’re very bright, they’re loud, packaging is crazy…everything in it is for the kid and that’s not what mom wants,” Khalife told What’s Working in Washington.

Surprise Ride is growing, with 20 employees and the founders still hiring.

With their appearance on hit reality show Shark Tank, they were able to go about financing in an atypical fashion. Not only did they acquire hundreds of customers the night that their episode aired, but Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary made them an offer and they took it.

Khalife says she owes a large part of her company’s success to her prime location.

“We love D.C.,” says Khalife. “You’re able to hire from such a wonderful, diverse group of people. People who have worked in the government, people who have done advocacy, people who have worked at non-profits…you get a really great array of people here.”

