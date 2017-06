Federal News Radio speaks with Recreation News Editor Marvin Bond about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

Baltimore’s Chesapeake Shakespeare Company returns to the picturesque but stabilized ruins of the Patapsco Female Institute for performances of the Bard’s “Tempest” (June 16-July 23 in Ellicott City, Maryland).

The Patapsco Female Institute, according to EllicottCity.net, was established in 1837 as an “elegant” finishing school for young women.