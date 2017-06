Federal News Radio speaks with Recreation News Editor Marvin Bond about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

enjoy Virginia wines, local craft beers and live music at the Manassas Jazz Festival with headliner Marcus Johnson (June 18, 12:00-7:00 p.m.).

This annual event, which always occurs on Father’s Day, is expanding this year to include tastings of local beers and ciders in addition to Virginia wines.