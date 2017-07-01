Sports Listen

Fun stuff: pony up at the Chincoteague Carnival

By Andrew Mitchell July 1, 2017 11:29 am < a min read
Federal News Radio speaks with Recreation News Editor Marvin Bond about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

  • enjoy one of this region’s great carnivals, sponsored by the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, and take the opportunity to witness some of the events connected with the annual pony swim (Fridays and Saturdays through July 22 and July 24-29 at the Carnival Grounds on Chincoteague Island, Virginia ).

The wild horses of Assateague Island are herded across the water at low tide once a year so that the foals may be auctioned off on neighboring Chincoteague Island. The proceeds benefit Chincoteague’s volunteer fire department.

