Republicans use Holman Rule to propose 89 personnel cuts at CBO

For the first time since House lawmakers reinstated the rule earlier this year, three Republicans filed an amendment using the Holman Rule to target 89 employees at the Congressional Budget Office.

The little-known relic from the 1870s lets any member of the House make significant changes to agency functions or personnel through an amendment during the appropriations process.

Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) introduced the amendment, along with Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) and Scott Perry (R-Pa.). They attached the amendment to a “minibus” of bills, which includes the defense, legislative, military construction and veterans affairs and energy and water appropriations acts for fiscal 2018.

“The Budget Analysis Division of the Congressional Budget Office, compromising 89 employees with annual salaries aggregating $15 million is hereby abolished,” the amendment reads. “The duties imposed by law and regulation upon the employees of that division are hereby transferred to the Office of the Director of the Congressional Budget Office.”

CBO’s Budget Analysis Division projects federal spending baselines and predicts cost estimates for formal bills under consideration in Congress.

The House is expected to begin debate on the “minibus” of appropriations bills, or the Make America Secure Appropriations Act, Wednesday. Griffith’s amendment will have 10 minutes of debate.

Democrats in the national capital region, including Minority Whip Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) and Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.), along with Reps. Don Beyer (D-Va.), Anthony Brown (D-Md.) Gerry Connolly (D-Va.), John Delaney (D-Md.), Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and Bobby Scott (D-Va.), blasted the amendment, calling it “part of a strategic assault on objectivity and expertise in the civil service.”

Reporter Nicole Ogrysko discusses this story on Federal Drive with Tom Temin https://federalnewsradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/072617_nicole_web.mp3

“This is exactly what we worried about when Republicans reinstated this arcane rule in January,” members said in a joint statement. “The Holman Rule empowers members of Congress to target individual federal employees. The rule is being used to punish an important advisory body for doing its job by providing forecasts which some members now find inconvenient.”

The Project on Government Oversight, which has previously encouraged the agency to improve its transparency, said it was troubled to learn of the amendment.

“Getting rid of the CBO would send a chilling message to all other independent offices, such as the Congressional Research Service or the Government Accountability Office, to tell Congress what it wants to hear or risk being closed,” POGO Executive Director Danielle Brian said in a July 25 statement. “If there are legitimate concerns over the operation of the CBO, the solution is reform not decimation.”

Lawmakers voted back in January to reinstate the “Holman Rule,” a little-known provision that allows lawmakers to bring an amendment on an appropriations bill to the House floor that may “retrench” agency spending, reduce the number of federal employees in a particular agency or cut the salary or “compensation of any person paid out of the Treasury of the United States.”

They included the measure in the House rules package at the beginning of the 115th Congress.

The Holman Rule essentially lets House lawmakers make changes to a federal employee’s salary or position without input from the appropriations committee. Members can debate these amendments on the House floor for a limited time.

But members of Congress haven’t included the Holman Rule since a congressional session in 1983. The rule itself dates back to 1876 and has been a part of the rules package on occasion since then.