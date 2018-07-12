Survey: What is your agency doing with its telework program?

With telework agreements scaled back at the Agriculture and Education departments, the practice’s future at other agencies also may hang in the balance.

“We are hearing that the policy being enunciated at Education is a forerunner of a broad retreat on telework throughout the federal government by the Trump administration,” Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) said in an interview with Federal News Radio.

What’s your agency doing about its telework program? We want to know. Help us report on the future of telework in the federal government by following the link below to our anonymous online survey.

Create your own user feedback survey