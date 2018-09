“DoD and Army have deployed over 9,700 personnel. That’s active and reserve component, and Department of Army and DoD civilians. In addition, key equipment has been positioned in the area. Vehicles capable of transiting high water, fixed wing aircraft, rotary wing, both light and heavy, helicopters are in position, in addition to amphibious vessels that in the Army’s inventory. To date the DoD has received over 25 mission assignments. The [Army Corps of Engineers] is in position and prepared to respond now.” – Ray Alexander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, director of contingency operations

More than 3,800 civilian federal employees, and more than 9,700 military personnel are currently deployed to help respond to Hurricane Florence.

Their jobs range from first responders to securing and repairing power to monitoring the shutdown of nuclear power plants. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is coordinating the efforts from regional and national emergency response centers.