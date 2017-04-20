Sports Listen

Trending:

Buyouts for EPA workersGov't reorg: A look insideArmy hangars in bad shape?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » After sex video, South…

After sex video, South Korea cracks down on gay soldiers

By master
and The Associated Press April 20, 2017 9:11 pm < a min read
Share

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A human rights group is accusing South Korea’s army of hunting down and prosecuting gay servicemen after a sex video between two male soldiers appeared was posted on the internet earlier this year.

South Korea’s army says it’s conducting a proper criminal investigation on soldiers allegedly involved with filming and uploading the video.

But Taehoon Lim of the Military Human Rights Center for Korea says the army has embarked on a broader mission to weed out gay soldiers.

Lim says more than 30 soldiers are being investigated and at least one of them has been arrested. Rights advocates say the campaign is stoking fear in an already persecuted minority group.

Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Defense Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » After sex video, South…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1898: McKinley asks Congress to declare war on Spain

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA Earth Day display

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7498 0.0253 1.73%
L 2020 25.2036 0.0689 2.91%
L 2030 27.9403 0.1219 4.13%
L 2040 30.0143 0.1544 4.73%
L 2050 17.1741 0.1013 5.28%
G Fund 15.2961 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7717 -0.0379 0.93%
C Fund 32.6855 0.2461 6.07%
S Fund 42.9386 0.4213 4.57%
I Fund 26.3219 0.1337 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.