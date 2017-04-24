Sports Listen

Trending:

Is gov't reorg about firing feds?New disability hiring guidanceChaffetz leaving term early?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Albania opposition blocks main…

Albania opposition blocks main roads ahead of June 18 vote

By master
and The Associated Press April 24, 2017 6:55 am 1 min read
Share

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian opposition supporters have blocked the country’s main road links, demanding that a caretaker Cabinet be allowed to govern until the parliamentary election in June.

Thousands of opposition supporters blocked five national crossroads Monday for an hour. Opposition Democratic Party leader Lulzim Basha says they were protesting “drug traffic, crime traffic, ballots traffic, corruption, money laundering traffic.”

The opposition says it will boycott the parliamentary elections.

Protesters sat down at the crossroads holding national flags, shouting anti-government slogans, calling for the government to resign and for “free and fair” elections. Long lines of vehicles were backed up.

Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
Advertisement

“This is a warning that the determination of this popular movement is invincible to achieve free and fair election,” said Basha before ending the protest.

No incidents were reported.

European Parliament negotiators were expected to arrive later Monday in an attempt to mediate between the governing left-wing coalition and the center-right opposition. The opposition so far has declined to negotiate unless Prime Minister Edi Rama resigns.

The EU and the United States have urged the opposition not to boycott the parliament and the elections.

The opposition alleges the current cabinet will manipulate the June 18 parliamentary vote. Since mid-February, its supporters have blocked the main boulevard in Tirana, the capital, with a large tent pitched outside Rama’s office.

The opposition’s boycott of parliament since February also has blocked the launch of judicial reform, considered as key to starting EU membership negotiations.

What it would take to create real hiring reform

Judicial reforms were unanimously approved last year but implementation has been hampered by the opposition boycott. Parliament needs to create the vetting bodies that will evaluate the backgrounds of around 800 judges and prosecutors.

Related Topics
All News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Albania opposition blocks main…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln's funeral train leaves DC

Fed Photo of the Day

Soil scientist Amanda Ashworth does field research

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7416 -0.0082 1.73%
L 2020 25.1796 -0.0240 2.91%
L 2030 27.8971 -0.0432 4.13%
L 2040 29.9595 -0.0548 4.73%
L 2050 17.1382 -0.0359 5.28%
G Fund 15.2971 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7793 0.0076 0.93%
C Fund 32.5866 -0.0989 6.07%
S Fund 42.8179 -0.1207 4.57%
I Fund 26.2815 -0.0404 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.