Albania opposition blocks main roads ahead of June 18 vote

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian opposition supporters have blocked the country’s main road links, demanding that a caretaker Cabinet be allowed to govern until the parliamentary election in June.

Thousands of opposition supporters blocked five national crossroads Monday for an hour. Opposition Democratic Party leader Lulzim Basha says they were protesting “drug traffic, crime traffic, ballots traffic, corruption, money laundering traffic.”

The opposition says it will boycott the parliamentary elections.

Protesters sat down at the crossroads holding national flags, shouting anti-government slogans, calling for the government to resign and for “free and fair” elections. Long lines of vehicles were backed up.

“This is a warning that the determination of this popular movement is invincible to achieve free and fair election,” said Basha before ending the protest.

No incidents were reported.

European Parliament negotiators were expected to arrive later Monday in an attempt to mediate between the governing left-wing coalition and the center-right opposition. The opposition so far has declined to negotiate unless Prime Minister Edi Rama resigns.

The EU and the United States have urged the opposition not to boycott the parliament and the elections.

The opposition alleges the current cabinet will manipulate the June 18 parliamentary vote. Since mid-February, its supporters have blocked the main boulevard in Tirana, the capital, with a large tent pitched outside Rama’s office.

The opposition’s boycott of parliament since February also has blocked the launch of judicial reform, considered as key to starting EU membership negotiations.

Judicial reforms were unanimously approved last year but implementation has been hampered by the opposition boycott. Parliament needs to create the vetting bodies that will evaluate the backgrounds of around 800 judges and prosecutors.