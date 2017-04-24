Sports Listen

Family: Iran rejects detained British-Iranian woman’s appeal

April 24, 2017
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The family of a British-Iranian woman detained in Iran while on a trip with her toddler daughter says all efforts to appeal her five-year prison sentence in court have failed.

The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who works for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of the news agency, found out this weekend her appeal to Iran’s supreme court failed.

Husband Richard Ratcliffe said on Monday his wife has still not been allowed to know the exact charges for which she was convicted.

He says her family wants the British government to publicly call for Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s release, rebut the Iranian allegations against her and have the British ambassador in Tehran visit her in prison.

Iranian news agencies have said Zaghari-Ratcliffe was convicted of plotting the “soft toppling” of Iran’s government.

