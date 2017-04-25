Sports Listen

German FM: Netanyahu cancelation would be regrettable

By master April 25, 2017
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister says it would be “regrettable” if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cancels a meeting over the visiting official’s appointment with groups critical of Israel’s actions in the West Bank. Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel describes that encounter as “completely normal.”

Netanyahu is threatening to scrap Tuesday’s meeting with Gabriel if he meets members of Breaking the Silence and B’Tselem. Gabriel told Germany’s ZDF television he heard about that from Israeli media.

Gabriel said it would be “unthinkable” to cancel meetings if Netanyahu met government critics in Germany. But he says a cancellation of Tuesday’s meeting wouldn’t be a “catastrophe,” and wouldn’t change his relationship with Israel.

Gabriel said: “You can’t get a proper and comprehensive picture in any country on Earth if you only meet in government offices.”

