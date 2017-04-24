Sports Listen

Germany charges Afghan teen with Taliban membership

By master April 24, 2017
BERLIN (AP) — German federal prosecutors say they have charged a 17-year-old Afghan citizen over allegations he joined the Taliban and participated in attacks against security forces.

Prosecutors said Monday that Abdullah S.K., whose last name wasn’t given in line with privacy laws, faces charges of membership in a terrorist organization, attempted murder and violating weapons control laws.

The suspect is accused of joining the Taliban by early 2014, and undergoing military training.

Prosecutors allege he participated in attacks on Afghan police forces, the Afghan army and on a convoy of foreign and local troops. It’s not known whether anyone was killed or injured.

Prosecutors say he deserted his unit after learning they planned to rape a boy, and fled Afghanistan in 2015. He was arrested in November.

