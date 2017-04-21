Sports Listen

Trending:

Is gov't reorg about firing feds?New disability hiring guidanceChaffetz leaving term early?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Jordan rejects Assad claim…

Jordan rejects Assad claim it plans to send troops to Syria

By master
and The Associated Press April 21, 2017 3:09 pm < a min read
Share

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan has rejected as “baseless” claims that it plans to deploy troops in neighboring Syria in coordination with the United States.

Syrian President Bashar Assad made the allegation in an interview Friday with the Russian news website Sputnik. Russia is an Assad ally in Syria’s six-year-old civil war.

Assad told Sputnik that “Jordan was part of the American plan since the beginning of the war in Syria.”

Jordan is part of the region’s Sunni Muslim camp, while Assad is backed by Shiite Muslim Iran and the Shiite militia Hezbollah. Jordan is also part of a U.S.-led military coalition against Islamic State extremists and has carried out airstrikes on IS targets in Syria and Iraq.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

Jordanian government spokesman Mohammed Momani says Jordan continues to push for a political solution in Syria.

Related Topics
All News Government News Media News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Jordan rejects Assad claim…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln's funeral train leaves DC

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy culinary specialists prepare bread dough aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7498 0.0253 1.73%
L 2020 25.2036 0.0689 2.91%
L 2030 27.9403 0.1219 4.13%
L 2040 30.0143 0.1544 4.73%
L 2050 17.1741 0.1013 5.28%
G Fund 15.2961 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7717 -0.0379 0.93%
C Fund 32.6855 0.2461 6.07%
S Fund 42.9386 0.4213 4.57%
I Fund 26.3219 0.1337 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.