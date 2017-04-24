London nightclub acid attack suspect charged with 15 crimes

Sports Listen

LONDON (AP) — British police say the suspect in a nightclub acid attack that injured many people has been charged with multiple crimes.

Police say Arthur Collins was charged late Sunday with 14 counts of wounding with intent to do severe bodily harm and one count of throwing corrosive fluid on a person with intent to cause harm.

The April 17 attack at the Mangle nightclub left two people partially blinded and others with serious burns. Police say the fluid was thrown after a dispute developed between two groups in the east London club.

Collins is the boyfriend of reality TV performer Ferne McCann, who had urged him to turn himself in to authorities.

He is scheduled to appear in Thames Magistrates Court on Monday. Another suspect has also been charged.

