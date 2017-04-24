Pence cites ‘challenging times’ to troops in American Samoa

PAGO PAGO, American Samoa (AP) — US Vice President Mike Pence is thanking US service members based in American Samoa.
Pence addressed about 200 soldiers during a refueling stop in Pago Pago on Sunday. The Vice President noted “challenging times” in the Asia Pacific and told the troops the Trump administration was seeking a large increase in military funding.
He also dedicated a sign that will greet visitors at a veterans clinic.
Pence met with American Samoan officials and troops on his way to Hawaii at the end of a tour of the Asia Pacific region that included a stop along the Demilitarized Zone separating North and South Korea.
