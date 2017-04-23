Sports Listen

Roadside bomb in Somalia kills 8 soldiers, police say

By master
and The Associated Press April 23, 2017 5:31 am < a min read
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A Somali police official says a roadside bomb in a remote town in Somalia’s semiautonomous state of Puntland has killed eight soldiers and injured three others.

Ahmed Mohamed tells The Associated Press that Sunday’s blast targeted a military convoy in Galgala. Security forces have been battling Islamic State-linked fighters in the region.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, but the IS-linked extremists have carried out such attacks in the past.

Fighters affiliated with the Islamic State are a relatively new and growing threat in Somalia, where the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group has been entrenched for years.

