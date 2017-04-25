Sports Listen

Turkey hits Kurdish areas in Iraq’s Sinjar, northeast Syria

By master April 25, 2017 1:40 am < a min read
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s military says its warplanes have carried out airstrikes against what it says are Kurdish rebel positions in northern Iraq and in northeastern Syria.

A military statement says the targets that were hit in the early hours of Tuesday were located on the Sinjar Mountain in northern Iraq and also in a mountainous region in Syria.

The statement says the operations were conducted to prevent the infiltration of Kurdish rebels, weapons, ammunition and explosives from those areas into Turkey.

Ankara says members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, are finding sanctuaries in neighboring Iraq and Syria, among those countries’ own Kurdish minorities.

There was no immediate word on possible casualties.

Turkey has long claimed Iraq’s Sinjar region was becoming a hotbed for PKK rebels.

