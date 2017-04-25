Sports Listen

Trending:

DISA: Life after CACWhere diversity hiring falls shortWill DoD get its 2017 money?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » UN hosts aid-pledging conference…

UN hosts aid-pledging conference for beleaguered Yemen

By master April 25, 2017 2:02 am < a min read
Share

GENEVA (AP) — The United Nations secretary-general and high-ranking government officials from dozens of countries are meeting to drum up funds for war-torn Yemen, considered the world’s greatest humanitarian crisis.

Antonio Guterres and top diplomats from Switzerland and Sweden are co-hosting Tuesday’s pledging conference in Geneva, aimed at helping assemble $2.1 billion in a U.N. relief appeal launched this year.

The U.N.’s humanitarian arm, OCHA, points to “an alarming 18.8 million people in need of humanitarian or protection assistance” in Yemen.

Yemen’s war has killed more than 10,000 civilians and pushed the Arab world’s poorest nation to the brink of famine.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Humanitarian aid groups have sought greater access to people in need, a halt to airstrikes by a Saudi-led, Western-backed coalition fighting Yemen’s Shiite rebels, and greater respect for international humanitarian law.

Related Topics
All News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » UN hosts aid-pledging conference…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1800: Library of Congress established

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA HQ watches Trump call International Space Station

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7998 0.0582 1.73%
L 2020 25.3319 0.1523 2.91%
L 2030 28.1623 0.2652 4.13%
L 2040 30.2936 0.3341 4.73%
L 2050 17.3557 0.2175 5.28%
G Fund 15.3001 0.0030 0.59%
F Fund 17.7518 -0.0275 0.93%
C Fund 32.9402 0.3536 6.07%
S Fund 43.3001 0.4822 4.57%
I Fund 26.9514 0.6699 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.