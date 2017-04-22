Sports Listen

Trending:

Is gov't reorg about firing feds?New disability hiring guidanceChaffetz leaving term early?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » US House Speaker Ryan:…

US House Speaker Ryan: Russia probe will help US allies

By master
and The Associated Press April 22, 2017 10:26 am < a min read
Share

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan says one of the reasons the U.S. Congress has launched a thorough investigation into Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election is to “prevent the same kind of thing happening” to its NATO and other allies.

Ryan spoke Saturday at a news conference with Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas during a visit by a bipartisan congressional delegation to the Baltic NATO member and staunch Washington ally.

The Republican speaker said though Russia’s alleged meddling didn’t affect the outcome of the election its actions “cannot be tolerated.” He stressed the U.S has a responsibility to share the results of the Russia investigation with countries like Estonia, which in recent years has faced Russia’s aggressive disinformation campaigns along with Baltic neighbors Latvia and Lithuania.

Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).

Related Topics
All News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » US House Speaker Ryan:…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln's funeral train leaves DC

Fed Photo of the Day

Soil scientist Amanda Ashworth does field research

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7416 -0.0082 1.73%
L 2020 25.1796 -0.0240 2.91%
L 2030 27.8971 -0.0432 4.13%
L 2040 29.9595 -0.0548 4.73%
L 2050 17.1382 -0.0359 5.28%
G Fund 15.2971 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7793 0.0076 0.93%
C Fund 32.5866 -0.0989 6.07%
S Fund 42.8179 -0.1207 4.57%
I Fund 26.2815 -0.0404 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.