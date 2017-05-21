Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Adam Sandler earns raves…

Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest (yes, really)

By JAKE COYLE May 21, 2017 7:37 am < a min read
Share

CANNES, France (AP) — Adam Sandler is far from a Cannes Film Festival regular, but the American comedian was the toast of the event Sunday, earning some of the best reviews of his career for Noah Baumbach’s “The Meyerowitz Stories.”

Baumbach’s film premiered Sunday in competition for the Palme d’Or — the top prize at the famous festival. It stars Sandler and Ben Stiller as brothers in the dysfunctional New York family of an aging artist, played by Dustin Hoffman.

For many, Sandler’s performance here recalled some of his rare dramatic turns, like in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Punch Drunk Love.”

Sandler told reporters that his first thought about making the movie was that he didn’t “want to let anyone down.”

The Pentagon may be shopping with you on Amazon
Advertisement

Related Topics
Entertainment News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Adam Sandler earns raves…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Pennsylvania National Guard completes challenging obstacle course

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.