Sports Listen

Trending:

Federal gov't unscathed by WannaCry attackHow SBA scored on contractingTargeting federal pay & benefits
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Albania president decrees new…

Albania president decrees new reshuffled Cabinet

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 7:06 am < a min read
Share

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s president has decreed a government reshuffle as part of the compromise worked out between political parties before next month’s parliamentary election.

Bujar Nishani has named the choices for deputy prime minister and six other ministers: interior, education, health, social wellbeing, finance and justice. The move came after the opposition recommended them as “technical” nominees.

Parliament will vote on them Monday afternoon in a special session. A three-month opposition boycott of parliament ended last week in an agreement between the governing Socialist Party and the opposition-led Democratic Party that was mediated by U.S. and European Union officials.

The deal postponed the election by a week to June 25, and it also allows the opposition to monitor the vote after concerns that Prime Minister Edi Rama could manipulate the outcome.

Free webinar: Register now to learn about Closing the Gap between Government and IT with Army and Military Health System.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Albania president decrees new…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

National Nuclear Security Agency employees participate in Bike to Work Day

Today in History

1856: Southern lawmaker beats Northern senator with cane

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.