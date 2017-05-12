Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Amphibious military exercises moving…

Amphibious military exercises moving ahead on Guam

By HAVEN DALEY and AUDREY McAVOY May 12, 2017 8:06 pm < a min read
Share

NAVAL BASE GUAM (AP) — Amphibious military exercises on the U.S. Pacific island of Guam are moving ahead as scheduled a day after being suspended when a French landing craft ran aground.

U.S. 3rd Marine Division spokesman 1st Lt. Joshua Hays said Saturday Japanese soldiers will practice rubber craft raids. U.S. Marines plan to conduct live-fire training with French troops and hold an urban terrain exercise.

The weeklong drills involve U.S., British, French and Japanese troops. They’re intended to show support for the free passage of vessels in international waters amid concerns China may restrict access to the South China Sea.

But on Friday the drills came to a halt when a French landing craft ran aground just offshore.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Related Topics
All News Lifestyle News U.S. News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Amphibious military exercises moving…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Teddy Roosevelt becomes first president on film

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Fleet Forces Band performs during Memphis Navy Week

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8602 0.0058 2.24%
L 2020 25.4649 0.0087 3.69%
L 2030 28.3755 0.0103 5.24%
L 2040 30.5539 0.0111 6.00%
L 2050 17.5205 0.0054 6.69%
G Fund 15.3174 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7525 0.0649 1.75%
C Fund 33.2146 -0.0483 7.16%
S Fund 42.9513 -0.1765 5.78%
I Fund 27.6944 0.1481 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.