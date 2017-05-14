Sports Listen

An alert researcher, cooperation helped stem cyberattack

By SARA BURNETT and SYLVIA HUI May 14, 2017 12:31 am < a min read
The cyberattack that spread malicious software around the world, shutting down networks at hospitals, banks and government agencies, was thwarted by a young British researcher and an inexpensive domain registration, with help from another 20-something security engineer in the U.S.

Britain’s National Cyber Security Center and others are hailing the cybersecurity researcher, a 22-year-old identified online only as MalwareTech, who — unintentionally at first — discovered a so-called “kill switch” that halted the unprecedented outbreak.

By then the “ransomware” attack had crippled Britain’s hospital network and computer systems in several countries in an effort to extort money from computer users. But the researcher’s actions may have saved companies and governments millions of dollars and slowed the outbreak before computers in the U.S. were more widely affected.

