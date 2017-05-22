Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » AP Interview: WFP chief…

AP Interview: WFP chief says 600,000 kids risk famine death

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 4:25 am < a min read
Share

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — A tough-talking former Republican governor with friends in the Trump administration has become the unexpected booster of one of the United Nations agencies facing the threat of U.S. funding cuts.

David Beasley, new executive director of the World Food Program, says he will use his Washington connections to defend his cash-strapped agency in what he expects to be a “dog fight” over the 2018 U.S. budget.

The former South Carolina governor told The Associated Press late Sunday that the stakes are high. He says his agency has only $2 billion of $9 billion in needed donations for 2017.

He says four countries have been hit by famine or are on the brink of being hit and that 600,000 children are “seriously at risk of death” if funding gaps aren’t closed.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » AP Interview: WFP chief…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Pennsylvania National Guard completes challenging obstacle course

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.