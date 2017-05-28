Sports Listen

Trending:

Which agency is hiring?Lawmaker pushes back on benefit cutsWhen will Navy get its bigger fleet?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » BA aims to restore…

BA aims to restore normal flight service after IT failure

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 3:40 am < a min read
Share

LONDON (AP) — British Airways says it’s continuing to work hard to resume a normal flight schedule at two London airports a day after a global IT failure crippled its services.

The airline says that it hopes to operate a “near normal schedule” at Gatwick and the “majority of services” from Heathrow on Sunday. BA canceled all flights from both airports Saturday, upending the travel plans of tens of thousands of people on a busy U.K. holiday weekend.

BA operates hundreds of flights from Heathrow and Gatwick on a typical day — and both are major hubs for worldwide travel.

The airline says it will refund or rebook customers affected by the IT failure, which BA officials believe was caused by a power-supply issue rather than a cyberattack.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Technology News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » BA aims to restore…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors, Marines celebrate Fleet Week with 'Cake Boss' treat

Today in History

1830: Andrew Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.