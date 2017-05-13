Sports Listen

Egypt calls for lifting of arms embargo on Libya

By The Associated Press May 13, 2017 9:14 am < a min read
CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi is calling on the international community to lift an arms embargo on Libya so that weapons can be delivered legally to a powerful general he backs in the fractured country’s east.

After meeting Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter in Cairo on Saturday, el-Sissi, himself a former military man, said that Hifter’s Libyan National Army required the weapons to fight terrorism. Efforts should be made to stop foreign funding from flowing to terrorist groups in Libya, he added.

Libya descended into chaos following the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed dictator Moammar Gadhafi. The oil-rich nation is now split between rival governments and militias.

Hifter is allied with the internationally-recognized parliament in eastern Libya and at odds with the U.N.-backed government in Tripoli.

The Associated Press

