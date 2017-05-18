Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » EU lawmakers criticize member…

EU lawmakers criticize member states over refugee failure

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 8:08 am < a min read
Share

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers are demanding that the bloc’s nations respect pledges to share tens of thousands of refugees in overwhelmed Greece and Italy.

In a resolution adopted Thursday, the lawmakers lamented that just over 10 percent of the 160,000 refugees meant to be moved by September have actually left the two countries.

The resolution was backed in a 398-134 vote with 41 abstentions in Strasbourg, France.

European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said Greece and Italy are under “enormous pressure” and that “only a handful of member states have taken their share. This is profoundly unfair.”

Free webinar: Register now to learn about data center optimization strategies at the Justice and State departments.
Advertisement

Almost 19,000 refugees have been relocated under the legally binding two-year scheme, considered a key plank of the EU’s migration policy. Only Finland and Malta are on track to reach their targets.

Related Topics
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » EU lawmakers criticize member…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: Congress passes the Selective Service Act

Fed Photo of the Day

South Dakota Air & Space Museum

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8389 -0.0532 2.24%
L 2020 25.3912 -0.1517 3.69%
L 2030 28.2338 -0.2745 5.24%
L 2040 30.3705 -0.3504 6.00%
L 2050 17.3976 -0.2312 6.69%
G Fund 15.3222 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8668 0.0988 1.75%
C Fund 32.7645 -0.5963 7.16%
S Fund 42.2779 -0.9658 5.78%
I Fund 27.7852 -0.2641 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.