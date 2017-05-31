Sports Listen

Trending:

Cutting EPA to the bone?Big-data Air Force recruitmentTrump budget targets student loan program
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » EU official: EU, China…

EU official: EU, China to reaffirm support for climate pact

By LORNE COOK May 31, 2017 10:30 am < a min read
Share

BRUSSELS (AP) — A senior European Union official says the EU and China will reaffirm their commitment to the Paris climate change accord this week regardless of whether U.S. President Donald Trump pulls out of the pact.

The official told reporters Wednesday that the EU and China will also “spell out” how they plan to meet their commitments to the accord at talks in Brussels on Friday.

The official is involved in preparing the meeting between top EU officials and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang but cannot speak on the record because their meeting statement was not finalized.

Trump is expected to pull the U.S. from the pact, a White House official said Wednesday, though there could be “caveats in the language” announcing a withdrawal, leaving open the possibility that his decision isn’t final.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News Science News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » EU official: EU, China…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Acting CBP commissioner visits North Dakota

Today in History

1790: George Washington signs first US copyright law

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9201 -0.0004 2.24%
L 2020 25.5875 -0.0101 3.69%
L 2030 28.5646 -0.0245 5.24%
L 2040 30.7830 -0.0337 6.00%
L 2050 17.6634 -0.0239 6.69%
G Fund 15.3345 0.0038 0.78%
F Fund 17.8783 0.0348 1.75%
C Fund 33.5588 -0.0354 7.16%
S Fund 43.0009 -0.2480 5.78%
I Fund 28.0176 -0.0209 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.