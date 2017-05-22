Sports Listen

Trending:

Gov't unscathed by cyber attack How SBA scored on contractingTargeting federal pay & benefits
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Ex-SKorean President Park arrives…

Ex-SKorean President Park arrives for start of bribery trial

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 8:35 pm < a min read
Share

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Ex-President Park Geun-hye has arrived at a Seoul court for the beginning of her corruption trial.

Park emerged from a bus Tuesday in handcuffs, her inmate number 503 attached to her clothing, and was escorted into the courtroom by police.

She walked with her eyes downcast, ignoring a large crowd of journalists recording her entrance.

She has been charged with extortion, bribery and abuse of power and could be imprisoned for life if convicted.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

The hearing at the Seoul Central District Court is Park’s first public appearance since she was jailed March 31.

Her arrest came weeks after she was removed from office in a ruling by the Constitutional Court, which upheld the December impeachment by lawmakers after massive street protests over the corruption allegations began last October.

Related Topics
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Ex-SKorean President Park arrives…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Hawk sits atop USDA flag pole

Today in History

1856: Southern lawmaker beats Northern senator with cane

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8983 0.0240 2.24%
L 2020 25.5447 0.0598 3.69%
L 2030 28.5008 0.1025 5.24%
L 2040 30.7073 0.1289 6.00%
L 2050 17.6172 0.0838 6.69%
G Fund 15.3269 0.0028 0.78%
F Fund 17.8370 -0.0008 1.75%
C Fund 33.2804 0.1714 7.16%
S Fund 43.0280 0.2886 5.78%
I Fund 28.1437 0.1689 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.