Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » France to back Greek…

France to back Greek debt relief at finance ministers talks

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 5:58 am < a min read
Share

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says his new administration will push for an international debt relief deal for austerity-weary Greece.

Macron’s office says that he spoke Monday with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and stressed “his determination to find an accord soon to lighten the burden of Greek debt over the long term.” The phone conversation was the first contact between the two since Macron’s election earlier this month.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, named last week, is joining EU finance ministers for talks Monday and Tuesday expected to focus on Greece’s debt problems.

Athens hopes that the ministers will agree this week on a deal on easing Greece’s debt repayment terms.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Successive Greek governments have slashed spending in return for bailout money to avoid bankruptcy.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » France to back Greek…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Pennsylvania National Guard completes challenging obstacle course

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.