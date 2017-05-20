Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Freed Nigerian schoolgirls to…

Freed Nigerian schoolgirls to meet families after 3 years

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 8:13 am < a min read
Share

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Officials say the 82 Nigerian schoolgirls recently released after more than three years in Boko Haram captivity are reuniting with their families for the first time.

Some of the families were seen Saturday in the capital, Abuja, where the girls were taken by Nigerian authorities after their release earlier this month.

It was the largest liberation of hostages since 276 Chibok schoolgirls were abducted from their boarding school in 2014. Five commanders from the extremist group were exchanged for the girls’ freedom.

Many of the girls were forced to marry extremists and have had children. Another 113 girls remain missing. Some have been radicalized and have refused to return.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

The mass abduction brought international attention to Boko Haram’s deadly insurgency in northern Nigeria. Thousands have been kidnapped or killed.

Related Topics
World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Freed Nigerian schoolgirls to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Pennsylvania National Guard completes challenging obstacle course

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.