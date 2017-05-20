Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » French AIDS drama earns…

French AIDS drama earns best reviews yet at Cannes

By JAKE COYLE May 20, 2017 11:09 am < a min read
Share

CANNES, France (AP) — The French AIDS drama “120 Beats Per Minute” has debuted at the Cannes Film Festival and has quickly joined the shortlist of favorites for the festival’s coveted Palme d’Or prize.

The film is directed Robin Campillo, the co-screenwriter of the Palme d’Or-winning “The Class.” It centers on 1990s activists in Paris during the AIDS crisis.

“120 Beats Per Minute” earned some of the best reviews of the festival so far for its docu-drama retelling of a painful period, combined with a spirited sense of unity for the gay community. Campillo himself was a militant for the cause.

Vanity Fair called the film “a vital new gay classic.”

Free webinar: Register now to learn about Closing the Gap between Government and IT with Army and Military Health System.
Advertisement

If it were to win the Palme d’Or, it would follow the 2013 winner, the lesbian romance “Blue Is the Warmest Color.”

Related Topics
Entertainment News Health News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » French AIDS drama earns…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Pennsylvania National Guard completes challenging obstacle course

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.