Sports Listen

Trending:

What DATA Act means for agenciesDoD issues on the HillCensus director stepping down
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » French intellectual gets pie…

French intellectual gets pie in the face in Serbia

By The Associated Press May 11, 2017 5:01 am < a min read
Share

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A French intellectual has been struck in the face with a pie in Serbia by leftist activists.

Bernard-Henri Levy, known for his criticism of Serbian nationalist policies during the 1990s Balkan wars, is in Belgrade for the showing of his film about the Kurds’ battle against the Islamic State group.

A young man chanting “murderer, leave Belgrade” hurled a cake at his face as he was presenting his documentary on Wednesday. Another man climbed the stage with a banner with a communist hammer and sickle that read “Bernard Levy advocates imperialist murders.”

The French-Jewish intellectual has a history of being the target of pie-wielding critics.

Is the Data Act more boon or boondoggle? Read our special report.
Advertisement

Noel Godin, a Belgian actor who has made a career out of throwing pies at celebrities, has pied Levy at least seven times since 1985.

Related Topics
All News Entertainment News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » French intellectual gets pie…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1924: J. Edgar Hoover begins career at FBI

Fed Photo of the Day

Cannon House Office Building renewal project

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8616 0.0081 2.24%
L 2020 25.4778 0.0203 3.69%
L 2030 28.4052 0.0353 5.24%
L 2040 30.5947 0.0450 6.00%
L 2050 17.5498 0.0297 6.69%
G Fund 15.3156 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.6790 0.0005 1.75%
C Fund 33.3243 0.0502 7.16%
S Fund 43.3729 0.2063 5.78%
I Fund 27.5881 0.0365 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.