French president meeting EU…

French president meeting EU chief, to reveal minister picks

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 3:54 am < a min read
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is meeting with the European Union president as both try to keep the bloc from falling apart.

Macron, who will also verify his choices for government ministers, is hosting Donald Tusk in the Elysee Palace in a sign of the new French president’s determination to shore up European unity.

Macron wants European militaries to work together more, and for eurozone countries to share a budget and tax rules. He has also promised a tough line on Britain as it negotiates its departure from the EU.

Macron’s office will announce the government lineup Wednesday afternoon, after a delay to dig deeper into proposed ministers’ tax records and potential conflicts of interest. A series of tax evasion and other scandals hit the previous government.

